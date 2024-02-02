Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wipro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after acquiring an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wipro by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.74. 380,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,692. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

View Our Latest Report on WIT

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.