Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of FERG stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.26. 71,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,460. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.03.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

