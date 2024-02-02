Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 130,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 519,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. 1,131,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,481. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

