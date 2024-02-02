Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys £6,648.62 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Jann M. Brown purchased 30,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,648.62 ($8,452.35).

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.72 million, a PE ratio of -262.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Pharos Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.85 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.90 ($0.34).

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

