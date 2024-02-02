PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGTI opened at $41.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.