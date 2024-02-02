Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $296,000.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $18.43 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

