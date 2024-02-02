Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.31. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 6,188,959 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

