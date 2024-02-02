Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 40,744 Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,744 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 1.48% of Strawberry Fields REIT worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Down 2.0 %

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN:STRW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.