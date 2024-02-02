Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $4,716,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,333,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.26. 729,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 217.54%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.