Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.55.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 20.8 %

Shares of META stock traded up $82.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,214,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,014,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.58 and a 200 day moving average of $324.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

