Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.69. 466,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,957. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average is $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

