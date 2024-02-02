Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.52. 666,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,306. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

