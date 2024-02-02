Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,917 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vale by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,169 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale Price Performance

VALE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,648,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,649,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.