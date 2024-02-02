Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.71. 204,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,147. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.18. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

