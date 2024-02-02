Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,655,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,003,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,446,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after buying an additional 293,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,252,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 392,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $456.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.16.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 48.78%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.