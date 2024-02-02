Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $254.01. The company had a trading volume of 253,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average is $244.26. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

