Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 20.8 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $82.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.94. 41,214,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,014,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

