Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,420. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

