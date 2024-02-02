Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 268 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $326.70. 355,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,584. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $327.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.62.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

