Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

