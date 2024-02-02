Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Acquires $18,000.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 1,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKBK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.83. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $21.00.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 363,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 305,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

