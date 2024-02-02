Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $12,867.82 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 214 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $12,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,247.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $60,300.00.

On Monday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 376 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $20,495.76.

On Wednesday, December 13th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $59.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.15. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $64.41.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

