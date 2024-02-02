Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

PANW opened at $339.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.30 and its 200-day moving average is $264.38. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 193.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.