Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,479 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

