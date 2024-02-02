Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.
About Oxford Lane Capital
