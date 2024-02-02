Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.73.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
