Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.