Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.93.

Oshkosh stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

