ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 31,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 14,088 shares.The stock last traded at $95.79 and had previously closed at $96.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on IX. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ORIX Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

