Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

