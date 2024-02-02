Oppenheimer Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $678.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $610.00 to $678.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $632.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $606.55 and a 200 day moving average of $548.73. Intuit has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $654.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.