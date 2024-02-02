Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,313 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.08. 152,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.