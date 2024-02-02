Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.06. The stock had a trading volume of 449,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.12.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

