Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 25,447 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,042,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 61,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 470,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 393,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,268. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $55.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

