Oppenheimer Boosts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $50.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

