Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,803 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. 478,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $71.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

