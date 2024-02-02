Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,489,000 after buying an additional 223,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

ALL stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.36. 141,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,030. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

