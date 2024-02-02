ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.08.

Several research firms have commented on ON. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

