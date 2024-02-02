Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $100.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.44.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

OMC opened at $89.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.