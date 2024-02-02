OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $516,868.90 and $29,207.75 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

