Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old Republic International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 15.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 629,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 86,349 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.3 %

ORI stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.



