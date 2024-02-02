Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of OCUL opened at $5.25 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $416.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 366.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

