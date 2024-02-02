nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Position Decreased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $33,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $62.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

