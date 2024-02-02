NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.88. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 400.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

