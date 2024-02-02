Nurix Therapeutics’ (NRIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 280.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,911 shares of company stock valued at $141,060. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 228,237 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,869,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 695,773 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

