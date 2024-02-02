Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 2,334 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $18,648.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,851.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

