Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Announces Earnings Results

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $664.46 million for the quarter.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Novozymes A/S stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.31. 10,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVZMY. DNB Markets upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

