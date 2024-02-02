Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 870,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,295,658 shares.The stock last traded at $105.47 and had previously closed at $107.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $223.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

