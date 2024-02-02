NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

