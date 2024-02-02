Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 27125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

