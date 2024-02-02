Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $446.22 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 778,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,259,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

